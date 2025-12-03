IATA highlights key developments in global air transport for October 2025
In October 2025, global passenger demand rose 6.6%, with international traffic up 8.5%. Air cargo demand grew 4.1%, marking eight months of expansion. IATA’s Willie Walsh highlighted strong growth for November and December, with seat capacity set to increase by 3.6% and 4.7%.
