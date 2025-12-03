Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Kuwait evaluate paths for collaborative investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) discussed expanding international partnerships with Bahrain and Kuwait and assessing opportunities for mutual investment, Trend reports via SOCAR.

A delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, executive director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAR), paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait. The main purpose of the visit was to expand international partnerships and assess opportunities for mutual investment through high-level meetings with heads of sovereign wealth funds, government agencies, and strategic sectors.

The delegation met with Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain's sovereign investment fund Mumtalakat. The parties discussed current trends in the global investment environment, portfolio diversification, and opportunities to enter new markets of mutual interest.

Afterwards, SOFAZ representatives met with Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain. During the visit, particular attention was paid to the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries, enhancing the role of sovereign wealth funds, and expanding regional investment flows.

During the visit to Bahrain, the delegation met with Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, CEO of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Minister of Sustainable Development. The parties exchanged views on the digital economy, sustainable financial approaches, and innovative investment initiatives.

During the visit, the delegation also met with Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed, CEO of Edamah, Bahrain's state-owned real estate company, and the management of Premier Group, as well as Mark Thomas, CEO of Bapco Energies.

As part of the program in Kuwait, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, CEO of the Kuwait Investment Authority (sovereign wealth fund), and the management of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS). The meetings covered global capital management, expanding institutional partnerships, regional investment trends, and long-term investment strategies.

The delegation also met with Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), to discuss investment promotion, business environment development, and opportunities for mutual economic cooperation. In addition, the delegation discussed current trends in regional markets and potential areas of cooperation with a number of private sector representatives.