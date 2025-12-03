Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss military medicine cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Defense Forces of the Republic of Hungary, a meeting was held in Baku between specialists of both countries in the field of military medicine, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting held at the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, the guests were given a briefing on the organization of medical services within the Azerbaijan Army, the successful reforms carried out in the field of military medicine, the new practical treatment methods, and the medical services provided to active-duty and reserve servicemen, as well as their family members. It was emphasized that Main Clinical Hospital provides all necessary conditions for the examination and treatment of military personnel and that its highly qualified medical staff perform their duties with commitment.

Then the sides exchanged views on the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of military medicine and on issues of mutual interest. It was noted that working meetings will continue to expand cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of military medicine, exchange experience, and enhance professional training.

Following the meeting, the Hungarian delegation visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense and other military medical institutions, where they got acquainted with the conditions created.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

