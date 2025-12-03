Azerbaijan reviews progress at Gobustan Solar Power Plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ Azerbaijan has discussed ongoing work at the Gobustan Solar Power Plant with China's Universal Energy company, the country's Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the installation of the first panel of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant, the first auction-based renewable energy project with a capacity of 100 MW, we met with Nan Yi, President of Universal Energy, who is on a visit to our country. We exchanged views on the progress of the plant’s construction, opportunities for expanding cooperation, as well as the company’s experience in long-term and safe energy storage technologies," the post reads.

The Gobustan Solar Power Plant, expected to be operational by 2027, is forecasted to generate around 180 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This output is projected to save approximately 39 million cubic meters of natural gas each year and reduce carbon emissions by about 86,000 tons.