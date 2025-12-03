Uzbekistan bringing in more investment per capita throughout its regions
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan persists in showcasing robust investment dynamics in 2025, with per capita capital inflows exhibiting significant growth across the majority of regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy