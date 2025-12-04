Shahin Novrasli and 10-year-old son triumph on stage in Paris (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. A poetic and musical tribute, "Résonances – Tribute to Ahmad Jamal," dedicated to the revered jazz pianist and composer Ahmad Jamal (1930-2023), recently took place at the famous Ermitage jazz club in Paris. The performance, featuring the brilliant piano artistry of Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, Shahin Novrasli, captivated the audience, Trend Life reports via the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association (ADFA).

The project offered a distinctive engagement with Ahmad Jamal's creative heritage - a musical and poetic polyphony where sounds, frequencies, and rhythms intertwine their respective spheres, akin to a compelling, magnetic melody that evolves into spoken word.

The evening was expertly guided by the prominent jazz journalist Alex Duthil, a long-time admirer and chronicler of Azerbaijani jazz on Radio France. The program was scripted by Catherine Vallon-Barry, who collaborated closely with Ahmad Jamal for many years. She delivered readings of texts dedicated to him on stage, cultivating an atmosphere of profound reverence and spiritual affinity for the master. The stage was further graced by the captivating percussion, calabash, and handpan performance of Vieux Kanté.

Shahin Novrasli's virtuosity and refined emotional depth formed the musical centerpiece of the tribute to one of jazz's greatest masters. His performance, balancing classical and jazz traditions, unveiled the profound spiritual dimension of the Azerbaijani musician's artistry. A particularly moving highlight was the appearance of Shahin Novrasli's 10-year-old son, Mirahad, who performed a composition by Ahmad Jamal. Their duet infused the venue with a feeling of warm familial connection. The performance was met with fervent applause, hailed as a symbol of continuity and the enduring legacy of the great jazzman's musical tradition.

The event was a convergence of art, intuition, and spirit, where sound and word dissolved into a singular, boundless expanse...

