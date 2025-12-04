Azerbaijan kicks off annual volunteer week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The 8th Azerbaijan Volunteer Week has kicked off, running from December 4 through 18, with support from the Youth Foundation, partnership from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and ASAN Service, and organized by the Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union (AVPU), Trend reports.

This year’s Volunteer Week is dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” and will focus on five priority themes: “Victory—5 Years,” “Constitution—30 Years,” “Sovereign Azerbaijan,” “National Unity,” and “Volunteering from the Heart.” These themes are designed to light a fire under civic responsibility, instill national values, get the ball rolling on public engagement, and raise awareness of volunteer activities, all while shining a spotlight on the achievements from the Patriotic War and the country’s sovereignty.

As part of the week, the traditional Azerbaijan Volunteers Solidarity Forum will be held, featuring an exhibition of member volunteer organizations and presentations of volunteer initiatives carried out throughout the year. More than 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate, and outstanding volunteers will be recognized in various categories for their contributions.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel