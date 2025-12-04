Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers discuss expanded economic cooperation in Vienna (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in Vienna during the 32nd meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend.

The ministers discussed the strong friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the broader regional security environment and ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability. The importance of maintaining high-level political dialogue between the two countries was emphasized.

The sides also reviewed prospects for cooperation in the economy and trade sectors, energy and transport-communication projects, and the implementation of regional connectivity initiatives.

Highlighting the value of close coordination within international organizations, the ministers underlined that Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s mutual support contributes positively to regional cooperation. They also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel