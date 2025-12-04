Azerbaijan estimates mortgage lending through its public sector
A total of 56,310 borrowers have received loans totaling 3.7 billion manat ($2.18 billion) through Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF). Additionally, loans with guarantees and subsidies reached 676.79 million manat ($398.4 million). Furthermore, 8,699 apartments have been sold through rental programs.
