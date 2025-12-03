BSE in Azerbaijan announces ranking of investment companies by turnover
The Baku Stock Exchange has revealed the turnover rankings of investment companies for the first eleven months of the year, with PASHA Kapital leading at around 41 billion manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy