Tajikistan sees robust growth in fixed capital investment in 9M2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. Tajikistan's fixed capital investments from all sources amounted to 19.05 billion somoni (about $2.05 million) from January through September 2025, or 120.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024 in comparable prices.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Statistics Agency shows that investment inflows were distributed across regions, with the Republican Subordination Region (RRS) receiving the largest share at 7.2 billion somoni (about $786.1 million), or 38.2 percent of total investments.

Dushanbe City accounted for 5,489.5 million somoni (around $591.6 million, 28.8 percent), followed by Khatlon Region with 2,643.7 million somoni ($284.8 million, 13.9 percent), Sughd Region at 2.6 billion somoni ($280.7 million, 13.7 percent), and Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region with 1.02 billion somoni ($110.7 million, 5.4 percent).

Overall, the data indicate continued growth in fixed capital investments across the country, with the largest volumes concentrated in the RRS and Dushanbe.