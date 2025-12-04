Iran Khodro ramps up passenger car production in 8M2025
Passenger vehicle production at Iran’s Irankhodro company rose significantly in the first eight months of the year, reaching roughly 380,000 units, an increase of about 50,000 cars compared to last year.
