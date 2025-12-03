Azerbaijan tallies loan investments in mining by November 2025
As of November 1, 2025, loans to Azerbaijan’s mining and energy sectors totaled 694.8 million manat ($408.5 million). This is down 15.1 million manat ($8.9 million) from last month and 219 million manat ($128.8 million) year-on-year.
