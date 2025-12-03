President of Uzbekistan receives Russia’s delegation

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. On December 3, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Russian Federation led by the first deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by the heads of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod and Omsk regions, Bashkortostan, and Krasnoyarsk Kray.

At the beginning of the talks, the distinguished guest conveyed to Shavkat Mirziyoyev the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Issues concerning the practical implementation of agreements reached following high-level meetings, based on the "roadmap," were reviewed.

The steady growth in trade volumes and the implementation of projects in industry, energy, transport, metallurgy, chemistry, and other sectors were noted with satisfaction.

The importance was emphasized of taking coordinated measures aimed at maintaining the dynamics of trade turnover, accelerating cooperation projects in priority economic sectors, including within industrial zones, and continuing active contacts at the regional and business levels.

In this context, the fruitful outcomes of today's meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the business events in Tashkent were highly commended.

Moreover, on the sidelines of the meeting, the heads of leading Russian companies presented to Shavkat Mirziyoyev specific plans for implementing projects in the fields of IT, energy, electrical and mechanical engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textile and food industries.