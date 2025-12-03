BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan is emerging as a notable example of how multiculturalism and interfaith cooperation can serve as pillars of national unity, says an article by the French online newspaper La Gazette du Caucase, Trend reports.

The article highlights that in a world increasingly fragmented by religious and cultural tensions, Azerbaijan stands out for its inclusive approach. As a secular, multi-ethnic country with a Shia Muslim majority, the state treats religious and cultural diversity not as a source of division, but as a foundation for social cohesion. This unique approach has allowed Azerbaijanis to remain united throughout the most challenging periods of their history, regardless of ethnic, cultural, or religious background.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan demonstrates that tolerance and mutual respect can be codified as state policy,” the article notes. “In a country where terms like ‘antisemitism,’ ‘Islamophobia,’ or ‘discrimination’ are virtually absent, the commitment to diversity forms a core part of national identity.”

La Gazette du Caucase emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s model goes beyond domestic policy. The country actively supports the preservation of religious heritage globally and maintains long-standing cooperation with institutions such as the Vatican. This reflects a broader vision in which secularism and religious inclusion are not contradictory, but mutually reinforcing principles.

The analysis points out that Azerbaijan’s approach could serve as inspiration for European states, including France, which face rising social polarization and cultural divides. By fostering inclusivity and protecting diversity, Azerbaijan demonstrates that unity does not require homogeneity but can thrive through respect for differences.

In conclusion, the publication asserts that Azerbaijan offers a concrete example of how pluralistic societies can maintain cohesion while embracing diversity. Through its policies and international engagement, Baku is not only a model of internal harmony but also a potential leader in promoting peaceful interfaith coexistence and cross-cultural dialogue worldwide.