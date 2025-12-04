Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 4, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 22 currencies went up, while 23 currencies fell compared to December 3.

The official rate for $1 is 645,238 rials, while one euro is valued at 752,332 rials. On December 3, the euro was priced at 748,807 rials.

Currency Rial on December 4 Rial on December 3 1 US dollar USD 645,238 645,862 1 British pound GBP 860,174 851,442 1 Swiss franc CHF 806,025 802,552 1 Swedish króna SEK 68,821 68,277 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,082 63,563 1 Danish krone DKK 100,731 100,256 1 Indian rupee INR 7,155 7,181 1 UAE Dirham AED 175,694 175,864 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,103,240 2,103,241 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 229,392 228,564 100 Japanese yen JPY 415,837 414,149 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 82,892 82,975 1 Omani rial OMR 1,675,727 1,679,025 1 Canadian dollar CAD 462,440 461,651 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 372,139 369,737 1 South African rand ZAR 37,844 37,662 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,203 15,214 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,316 8,334 1 Qatari riyal QAR 177,263 177,435 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,234 49,286 1 Syrian pound SYP 58 58 1 Australian dollar AUD 425,261 423,344 1 Saudi riyal SAR 172,063 172,230 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,716,059 1,717,718 1 Singapore dollar SGD 498,601 497,463 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 527,718 528,460 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,901 20,910 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 307 308 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 447,004 448,626 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,394 118,436 1 Chinese yuan CNY 91,340 91,336 100 Thai baht THB 2,022,189 2,012,715 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 156,489 156,286 1,000 South Korean won KRW 440,049 439,567 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 910,068 910,948 1 euro EUR 752,332 748,807 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 128,334 127,293 1 Georgian lari GEL 239,049 239,443 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,858 38,855 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,737 9,727 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 190,320 189,562 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 379,552 379,919 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,093,213 1,099,952 1 Tajik somoni TJS 70,209 69,814 1 Turkmen manat TMT 183,961 184,541 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,607 2,616

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 861,097 rials and $1 costs 738,520 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 836,017 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 717,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.17-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.37-1.4 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel