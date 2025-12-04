Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 4 December 2025 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 4

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 4, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 22 currencies went up, while 23 currencies fell compared to December 3.

The official rate for $1 is 645,238 rials, while one euro is valued at 752,332 rials. On December 3, the euro was priced at 748,807 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 4

Rial on December 3

1 US dollar

USD

645,238

645,862

1 British pound

GBP

860,174

851,442

1 Swiss franc

CHF

806,025

802,552

1 Swedish króna

SEK

68,821

68,277

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,082

63,563

1 Danish krone

DKK

100,731

100,256

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,155

7,181

1 UAE Dirham

AED

175,694

175,864

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,103,240

2,103,241

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

229,392

228,564

100 Japanese yen

JPY

415,837

414,149

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

82,892

82,975

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,675,727

1,679,025

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

462,440

461,651

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

372,139

369,737

1 South African rand

ZAR

37,844

37,662

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,203

15,214

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,316

8,334

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

177,263

177,435

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,234

49,286

1 Syrian pound

SYP

58

58

1 Australian dollar

AUD

425,261

423,344

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

172,063

172,230

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,716,059

1,717,718

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

498,601

497,463

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

527,718

528,460

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,901

20,910

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

307

308

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

447,004

448,626

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,394

118,436

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

91,340

91,336

100 Thai baht

THB

2,022,189

2,012,715

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

156,489

156,286

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

440,049

439,567

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

910,068

910,948

1 euro

EUR

752,332

748,807

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

128,334

127,293

1 Georgian lari

GEL

239,049

239,443

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,858

38,855

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,737

9,727

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

190,320

189,562

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

379,552

379,919

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,093,213

1,099,952

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

70,209

69,814

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

183,961

184,541

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,607

2,616

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 861,097 rials and $1 costs 738,520 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 836,017 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 717,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.17-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.37-1.4 million rials.

