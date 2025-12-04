"SİMA Token" online ordering enabled for legal entities and government agencies

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, has introduced a new opportunity for legal entities and government agencies to order “SİMA Token” electronic signature entirely online.

Initially launched for citizens and entrepreneurs about a year ago, the service has now been enhanced. All users can conveniently order “SİMA Token” electronic signature at any time via www.sima.az. To access the service, government agencies and legal entities simply log in to the SİMA cabinet, review the list of employees in the “Employees” section, and manage their signing authorities for both “SİMA İmza” and “SİMA Token.”

First, the required employee information is entered on the “Order Information” page. Once the details are completed, the contract is signed using “SİMA İmza.” After the payment is processed, the execution of the “SİMA Token” order begins, and the user can track its status step by step on the “General Orders” page.

For legal entities, the fee for a 3-year Token signature is 72 AZN, and for government agencies, it is 58 AZN.

It should be noted that “SİMA Token” is an enhanced electronic signature that complies with international standards, verifies identity in the virtual environment, and has the same legal force as a handwritten signature in accordance with legislation.

The main advantages of the “SİMA Token” are based on the principles of recognition, confidentiality, integrity, and non-repudiation.

This solution can be used across all platforms that require an electronic signature — including the electronic tax portal, mortgage applications, the electronic court system, mobile notary services, the AMAS platform, and various banking and financial services.