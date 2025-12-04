ADB opens new doors for Kyrgyz MSMEs with tailored credit solutions

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Kyrgyzstan continued to benefit from government-backed credit guarantees and subsidized loan programs, supporting business growth and access to finance.

The data obtained by Trend from the 2025 edition of the Asia Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Monitor (ASM) published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) shows that outstanding guaranteed loans for MSMEs reached $65.8 million in 2021, up from $57.3 million in 2020, reflecting a growth of 14.8 percent.

The number of MSMEs benefiting from these guarantees increased to 977, while nonperforming guaranteed loans represented 4.6 percent of the total guaranteed lending portfolio.

In addition, subsidized loans played a crucial role in supporting MSMEs, with 10,407 new loans approved in 2021, amounting to a total value of $70.6 million.