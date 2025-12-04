Turkmen Airlines rolls out updates to schedule of domestic flights

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. The Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi route will now have a new daily flight, T5-245, that departs at 14:30 and lands at 15:30, Trend reports.

This will bump the total number of daily flights on this route up to three (T5-241, T5-245, and T5-247) until December 12. The Ashgabat-Dazog flight, T5-113, will continue to operate daily until December 12. From December 13, however, the flight frequency will be reduced to four times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The schedules for flights on the Ashgabat-Mary, Ashgabat-Turkmenabat, Ashgabat-Balkanabad, and Ashgabat-Kerki routes and their return flights will remain unchanged.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakyev presented the performance of Turkmenistan’s transport and communications complex for January-October 2025, pointing out that the work done and services provided by the sector have skyrocketed by 113% compared to the same time last year. Freight operations encompassing terrestrial, rail-based, aerial, maritime, and fluvial modalities marginally outperformed projections, achieving 100.6% of designated throughput, whereas passenger conveyance exceeded its strategic objectives, attaining 105% compliance.

