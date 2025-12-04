Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
OSCE watches progress unfold in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace efforts, Finnish FM says

Azerbaijan Materials 4 December 2025 14:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: OSCE

Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The OSCE is observing positive progress in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"In August, we reached a consensus to dissolve the Minsk Group structures, marking a crucial step in advancing the peace process and eliminating a significant impediment to the adoption of the OSCE budget," Valtonen said.

Subsequently, the OSCE officially terminated the Minsk process and disbanded its associated structures on November 30, 2025.

The Minsk Group, established in 1992 to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Karabakh conflict, was co-chaired by Russia, the United States, and France. However, despite its efforts, no resolution was achieved. Azerbaijan had long called for the dissolution of the Minsk Group as a precondition for advancing toward a formal peace agreement with Armenia. In response, the foreign ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia jointly appealed to the OSCE chairman for the closure of the OSCE Minsk process.

