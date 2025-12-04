Azerbaijani Presidential envoy holds key talks in Switzerland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ As part of his official visit to Switzerland, Elchin Amirbayov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held meetings with Switzerland’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Alexandre Fasel, as well as with the Chair and Vice-Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Council, Laurent Wehrli and Sibel Arslan, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to deepening practical cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian areas, as well as revitalizing inter-parliamentary ties.

Amirbayov also briefed the Swiss counterparts on the current state and prospects of the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, highlighting specific steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure sustainable peace and development in the region. He emphasized the strategic importance of restoring regional transport communications and boosting the transit potential of the South Caucasus, including the operation of the Zangezur corridor, which forms part of the Trump Route (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, TRIPP), in support of international peace and prosperity.

During his visit, the presidential representative also addressed an event organized by the Bern Political Club, a prominent platform uniting influential representatives of Switzerland’s political and economic elite, presenting on geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, followed by a Q&A session.

In addition, Amirbayov provided detailed information on the destruction of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage during Armenia’s occupation and the country’s widespread mine problem, presenting related publications to the Swiss side.

