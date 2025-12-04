Azerbaijan's volunteer program covers multiple government agencies – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The volunteer program, which began in 2019 with ASAN Service and ASAN volunteers, now covers 32 government agencies, Yusif Valiyev, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, told journalists at the Volunteer Week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that the 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijan Volunteers is underway today, with the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation serving as an official supporter and partner of Volunteer Week alongside other state institutions.

Valiyev noted that the forum and Volunteer Week mark the culmination and conclusion of volunteer activities carried out throughout the year.

“Throughout the year, the Youth Foundation has consistently worked to develop and support the volunteer movement in Azerbaijan, in line with the directives set by President Ilham Aliyev. The Foundation provides both competitive and non-competitive grants while offering sustainable support for volunteer initiatives,” he said.

The official emphasized that more than 3,000 Azerbaijani youth are participating in the forum today.

“The volunteer program, which began in 2019 with ASAN Service and ASAN volunteers, now covers 32 government agencies. These volunteers contribute both to citizen services within state institutions and to the organization of international events and sports competitions. Their voluntary participation adds invaluable value to their personal development,” he added.

