Oil transport via CPC carrying on as normal, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 4. Oil transportation through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continues as normal, said Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akbarov, during a briefing in the Senate, Trend reports.

He indicated that one of the berths is fully functional, while efforts are currently underway to integrate the second berth into the operational framework. At present, there are no regulatory constraints impacting the logistics of transportation.



Akbarov underscored that the scenario is subject to rigorous governmental oversight, with initiatives underway to evaluate the repercussions stemming from the dysfunction of the offshore mooring apparatus.

On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, the marine infrastructure facilities of CPC near the port of Novorossiysk were attacked by unmanned watercraft. As a result of the attack, the offshore mooring facility VPU-2 was severely damaged and is out of operation until full repair and restoration work is completed.

The CPC constitutes approximately 80% of crude oil exports emanating from the OPEC+ member state of Kazakhstan. It transports oil from three major Kazakhstani fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel