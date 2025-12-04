UNESCO expresses interest in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ UNESCO has expressed its interest in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijan, highlighting the global significance of Azerbaijani scientist Yusif Mammadaliyev’s contributions to science and culture, Trend reports.

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General Lidia Brito addressed the opening of the international conference “Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovations,” dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Mammadaliyev’s birth via a video message.

She observed that Yusif Mammadaliyev implemented transformative advancements in the field of chemistry, impacting both regional and global paradigms.

“UNESCO highly values the scientific heritage of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev. He contributed to both regional and global science and played a key role in the development of scientific potential in Azerbaijan. UNESCO considers Mammadaliyev’s 120th anniversary an important step in recognizing his contributions to global science and culture,” Brito said.

Azerbaijan, a UNESCO member since 1992, maintains a robust partnership centered on education, science, and cultural heritage protection. Key aspects include the inscription of significant sites like the Old City of Baku on the World Heritage List, participation in the Creative Cities Network, and contributions to UNESCO projects through the Azerbaijan/UNESCO Trust Fund. The country has also showcased its cultural heritage by having its copper craftsmanship recognized as intangible heritage and celebrating notable anniversaries approved by UNESCO.

Azerbaijan's collaboration extends to promoting quality education, with initiatives aimed at girls' education and teacher training. As a signatory to various UNESCO conventions, it plays an active role in global cultural cooperation, supported by its National Commission for UNESCO established in 1994, and has been re-elected to the UNESCO Committee for the 2021–2025 term.

