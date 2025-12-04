D-8 nations adopt Cairo Declaration on trade cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization convened its fourth trade ministers’ meeting in Cairo, Egypt, culminating in the adoption of the Cairo Declaration on Trade Cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli, highlighted the country’s strong partnership with D-8 nations. He noted that the organization provides an effective platform to strengthen trade resilience, diversify markets, and expand economic cooperation among member states. Discussions emphasized increasing trade volumes and fostering more efficient economic relations.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan presented its business-friendly atmosphere, strategic transport and logistics perks, industrial muscle, and a treasure trove of investment opportunities. Participants also discussed deepening trade integration, boosting investment flows, promoting sustainable development, and expanding knowledge exchange. The importance of organizing trade forums, mutual delegation visits, and establishing direct business links to elevate economic cooperation to a new level was highlighted.

The meeting witnessed the convergence of trade ministers and delegations from the entirety of the D-8 consortium, culminating in the ratification of the Cairo Declaration on Trade Cooperation.

