AICC CASPIAN 2025: SOCAR to Host Premier Asset Integrity Event in Baku, Set to Redefine Industry Standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Asset Integrity Corrosion and Coatings Conference and Showcase (AICC CASPIAN 2025), hosted by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will take place from December 09 - 11, 2025, at the iconic Fairmont Baku – Flame Towers.

This three-day premier industry event will bring together global experts, technology leaders, and senior executives to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and best practices in asset integrity, corrosion control, and protective coatings, ensuring the safety, reliability, and longevity of critical oil and gas assets.

The conference is distinguished by the deep technical involvement of SOCAR leadership, including Mr. Polad Rustamov, Deputy Vice President at SOCAR and Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO) LLC, who serves as Conference Executive Chairman, alongside Mr. Nariman Mehdiyev, Chief Technical Officer of SOCAR MGO LLC, as the Technical Committee Chairman and Mr. Murad Mehdiyev, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at SOCAR MGO LLC, as the Organizing Committee Chairman. Their expertise ensures the program delivers practical insights and real-world applications directly from field operations.

AICC CASPIAN 2025 will feature two dedicated halls, one focused on Asset Integrity and the other on Corrosion and Coatings, showcasing both established best practices and cutting-edge innovations. The event is expected to welcome over 500 delegates, 50+ expert speakers, and 25+ exhibiting companies, providing a high-value platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

The conference has attracted significant industry support, with Gold Sponsors Carbontech Composite Systems/Revowrap and Glensol, Associate Sponsors TRAST BV, WESA, Aries Group, Tuartek Engineering & Construction Inc, IRISS Inc, and FTV Proclad LLC, Supporting Sponsor Emerson, and Networking Sponsor Encotec – TÜV Rheinland. This strong commercial backing guarantees unmatched opportunities for collaboration and insight into the latest technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Professionals committed to operational excellence, reliability, and safety are encouraged to register now to secure their place at this landmark event.

Register here: https://www.aicccaspian.com/registrations/