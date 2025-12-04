UK proud of growing defense ties with Azerbaijan, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld shared a post about President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the ambassador's publication on X said, Trend reports.

The ambassador emphasized that defense is a key aspect of the strategic partnership:

“I was delighted to meet with President Ilham Aliyev and discuss future opportunities in the defense sector with Lord Vernon Coaker. The UK welcomes the progress made over the past year and is proud of growing relationship with Azerbaijan,” the post reads.