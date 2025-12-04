President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Pakistani Prime Minister in Islamabad

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. An official ceremony marking the meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took place in Islamabad, Trend reports.

Upon arrival, President Japarov was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Sharif. After the exchange of greetings, the national anthems of both countries were performed by a military orchestra. The Commander of the Honor Guard presented a ceremonial report.

Following the formal proceedings, President Japarov, accompanied by the Commander of the Honor Guard, proceeded along the red carpet. The ceremony concluded with a brief exchange of greetings between the leaders and the members of the official delegations from both nations.

Subsequently, the two leaders took part in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony before moving to the meeting hall to engage in discussions.

During his visit, President Japarov is slated to engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Speaker Yousuf Raza Ghelani. The discussions will center on enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors and exploring opportunities to further deepen Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations