Baku hosts 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers is being held in Baku as part of the 7th "Azerbaijan Volunteer Week" dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Trend reports.

An exhibition of volunteer entities, affiliated with the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan, is set to occur within the parameters of the forum, which will engage over 3,000 volunteers.

Furthermore, a public exposition of initiatives executed in Azerbaijan to advance volunteerism throughout the year will be conducted.

On top of that, there will be a number of nominations for awards given to volunteers who have excelled during the year.

