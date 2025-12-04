It was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. It was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace agenda, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, while receiving Minister of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker, Trend reports.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historical significance of all this and the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in this issue. The head of state noted that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace agenda, emphasizing that the country would continue its efforts to advance it.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

On August 8, in Washington, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, signed a Joint Declaration in the presence of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The document provides for the commissioning of the Zangezur corridor ('Trump route') as part of the restoration of regional ties. In addition, the foreign ministers of the two countries initialed an agreement “on peace and interstate relations.”