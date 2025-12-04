ANAS President clarifies Ramiz Mehdiyev's academy membership following court decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The full membership of Ramiz Mehdiyev in the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will be considered after a recent court decision, ANAS President Isa Habibbayli said at the international conference dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Yusif Mammadaliyev, titled “Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovations,” Trend reports.

Habibbayli articulated the Academy’s profound dismay regarding the prevailing circumstances.

In a prior adjudication, the Sabail District Court in Baku rendered a decision pertaining to the criminal proceedings involving Ramiz Mehdiyev. According to the decision, Mehdiyev, currently contending with allegations of egregious offenses, has been subjected to a four-month period of domicile confinement.

He is accused under Articles 278.1 (acts aimed at seizing state power), 274 (high treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained through criminal activity) of the Criminal Code.

