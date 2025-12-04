President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Pakistani Prime Minister in Islamabad

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Japarov, engaged in both narrow and expanded-format discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a wide array of issues aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The talks covered key areas including politics, trade, economy, and transport logistics, while also exploring opportunities for collaboration on energy, infrastructure, and cultural-humanitarian initiatives.

Prime Minister Sharif warmly welcomed President Japarov and emphasized the historic significance of the visit, marking the first such visit in the past twenty years. He highlighted that this visit opens a new chapter in Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations, reflecting both countries' readiness to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Sharif also praised Kyrgyzstan's economic achievements under President Japarov’s leadership, emphasizing the importance of consolidating efforts for the prosperity of both nations. He noted that with the successful implementation of joint initiatives, the two countries have the potential to increase bilateral trade to $200 million in the coming years.

In response, President Japarov stated that Kyrgyzstan views Pakistan as a brotherly nation and a reliable partner, united by spiritual, historical, and cultural ties, as well as shared Islamic values. He expressed a desire to elevate political dialogue to a new level, intensify delegation exchanges, and expand regional cooperation.

The leaders also discussed the development of transport infrastructure, including the importance of advancing railway projects, particularly the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway, which would strengthen the region's transit potential. Additionally, both sides expressed their intent to expand cooperation through Pakistan’s maritime ports in Karachi and Gwadar, offering Kyrgyzstan greater access to global markets.

The meeting also covered the implementation of the regional energy project CASA-1000, which is seen as strategically important for enhancing energy security and fostering infrastructure integration between Central and South Asia.

"President Japarov’s state visit holds significant strategic importance, occurring amid a period of heightened cooperation between the two nations in 2025. Throughout the summer and fall, both countries have formalized key agreements that pave the way for large-scale initiatives in transport, digitalization, and energy. Notable milestones, such as the completion of CASA-1000, ongoing discussions regarding new railway links, and the development of investment partnerships, signal the transition of bilateral relations into a phase of practical implementation. For Kyrgyzstan, this visit presents an opportunity to solidify its economic position and secure dependable access to South Asian markets. Meanwhile, for Pakistan, it offers a chance to diversify its energy portfolio and strengthen connectivity with Central Asia. The promising potential of these collaborative efforts suggests that the ambitious trade and economic objectives set by both parties could soon be realized.