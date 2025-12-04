Azerbaijani official highlights employment benefits for young volunteers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ Statistics show that 22-27% of young people engaged in volunteer activities are later employed in the same institutions or other state bodies, said Farhad Hajiyev, Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 7th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers, held within the Seventh Azerbaijan Volunteer Week dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," Hajiyev recalled that major events began to be held in Azerbaijan at different times:

"The Eurovision Song Contest, the First European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games, the Chess Olympiad, the Formula-1 races and other significant events. At each of these events, Azerbaijani youth demonstrated their attitude and support. Tens of thousands of young people were joining these events as volunteers," he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that during the First European Games, more than 30,000 young people applied, and around 15,000 were selected to directly contribute to the successful organization of the event. Hajiyev added that the state has always supported its young citizens in every direction.

"Our citizens have managed to benefit from this to the fullest. Our major events and great victories are still ahead of us. Today, there is no public service area where we do not see volunteers at the entrance. This is a clear example of how sincerely you engage in your work and your determination to participate in the future of our state," he added.

