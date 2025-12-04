Iran eyes final stretch for East-West Corridor railway expansion

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran

Iran aims to complete the Zanjan-Qazvin railway expansion by March 20, 2026, Minister Farzaneh Sadegh announced. The project, part of the East-West Transport Corridor, will enhance passenger and freight connections to the Mediterranean. Construction has accelerated since the current government took office in August 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register