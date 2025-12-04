Iran eyes final stretch for East-West Corridor railway expansion
Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran
Iran aims to complete the Zanjan-Qazvin railway expansion by March 20, 2026, Minister Farzaneh Sadegh announced. The project, part of the East-West Transport Corridor, will enhance passenger and freight connections to the Mediterranean. Construction has accelerated since the current government took office in August 2024.
