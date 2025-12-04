Azerbaijani State Committee discusses ethnic understanding with U.S. delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The Chairperson of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Ramin Mammadov, met with a delegation led by Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU), on December 4, the Committee told Trend.

According to the Committee, Mammadov stressed that promoting the country’s strong multicultural values remains a key priority of state religious policy.

''Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, comprehensive state support for religious communities and places of worship reflects our commitment to coexistence. The peaceful and friendly life of representatives of various religions is a distinctive feature of Azerbaijan and a source of pride for all Azerbaijanis,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of international events held within the Baku Process framework, noting that the platform creates broad opportunities for dialogue and cooperation between cultures and religions, contributing significantly to promoting tolerance globally.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of FFEU and Founding Director of the Hampton Synagogue, stated that he highly values the long-standing environment of religious tolerance and mutual respect in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s model of peaceful coexistence among diverse religious and ethnic groups draws international attention and noted that the care extended to the Jewish community is one of the brightest examples of this tradition of tolerance.

The meeting included an extensive exchange of views on ideas and initiatives aimed at further strengthening interfaith harmony.

