Tickets hitting shelves for Qarabag’s Champions League showdown at home against Ajax

Other News Materials 4 December 2025 16:03 (UTC +04:00)

Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ Tickets are now up for grabs for the Qarabag-Ajax showdown, set to take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium during the 6th round of the UEFA Champions League group stage on December 10, Trend reports.

According to the information, ticket sales opened today at 15:00 (GMT+4). Standard tickets are priced at 10 manat ($5.88), 15 manat ($8.82), 25 manat ($14.7), 35 manat ($20.5), 40 manat ($23.5), 50 manat ($29.4), and 75 manat ($44.1), while VIP tickets run for 200 ($117.6), 250 manat ($147), 300 manat ($176.4), and 400 manat ($235.2). VVIP tickets are available for 1000 manat ($588.2).

Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the mobile application and website of iTicket.az.

The match scheduled for December 10 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium will kick off at 21:45 (GMT+4).

