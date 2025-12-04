Georgian economy picking up steam in 3Q2025, with business sector performance rocketing

Photo: lietuvos-bankas

The gain is widespread, with large companies' production up 10.9% and SMEs up 8.7%. Information and communications, trade, transportation, hospitality, arts, and healthcare drove growth. Employment reached a record level alongside turnover and production. Over the past year, employment rose 26,300 (3.3%) to 814,700. Employment improvements in trade, information and communications, construction, and professional services drove the average monthly wage up 10.5% to $896.78 in Q3 2025.

