EIB steels Tajikistan's Middle Corridor fusion – Vice President Marek Mora (Exclusive)
Photo: World Bank
Transport and digital connectivity are central pillars of the EIB’s mandate in Central Asia and of the EU Global Gateway strategy. Tajikistan plays an increasingly important role within this regional network.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy