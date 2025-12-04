Israel’s Netanyahu names Military Secretary Roman Gofman as next Mossad Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the appointment of his Military Secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, as the next Director of Mossad, the country’s intelligence and special operations agency, Trend reports.

Gofman will succeed David Barnea, who is set to complete his five-year term in June 2026. The Prime Minister’s recommendation is being submitted to the Advisory Committee on Senior Appointments.

A veteran officer, Gofman has held numerous operational and command positions in the Israel Defense Forces, including leading brigades and divisions, heading the National Ground Training Center, and serving as head of the Government Activities Coordination Unit in the Territories. He has been Netanyahu’s Military Secretary since the outbreak of the recent Rebellion War, coordinating closely with intelligence and security services, including Mossad.

Gofman gained public attention during the war for his on-the-ground involvement in the Gaza envelope, where he was injured while confronting Hamas militants. Netanyahu praised his leadership, discretion, and operational expertise, describing him as the most suitable candidate for the Mossad role.