Azerbaijan, UK discuss pathways to strengthen strategic partnership

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Stephen Doughty, Minister of State of the UK for Europe and North America, and Overseas Territories, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X page said, Trend reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

"Discussions covered the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-UK cooperation, including political dialogue, energy security, trade and investment.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities to advance the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership," the post reads