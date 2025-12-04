Armenian citizens' trial continues with defense attorneys' statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. On December 4, the Baku Military Court continues the trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, Trend reports.

The defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors supporting the state prosecution, are participating in the court session.

The trial continues with statements from the defendants' lawyers.

In his statement, Agshin Mammadli, the lawyer for defendant David Ishkhanyan, stated that the court's verdict should be based only on convincing and irrefutable evidence. He asked the court to acquit Ishkhanyan.

Elchin Amirov, another lawyer for Ishkhanyan, also requested the court to acquit his defendant.

The lawyer representing the defendant, Levon Balayan, Vafa Mehdiyeva, stated that her client's actions did not constitute a crime and urged the court to acquit him.

Another lawyer representing Balayan, Sagi Mammadov, also urged the court to acquit his client.

The defense attorney for the defendant, David Allahverdyan, Nizami Aliyev, stated that his client did not consider himself guilty of the charges against him. He called the evidence presented against Allahverdyan unfounded and unreliable. The attorney asked the court to acquit Allahverdyan.

Another lawyer, Elmadin Mammadov, also agreed with the gist of the lawyer's statement.

The defense attorney for the accused, Erik Kazaryan, Natig Mustafayev, stated in his speech that the person he was defending did not consider himself guilty and had voluntarily surrendered to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, handing over his weapon. He requested an acquittal for Kazaryan.

The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues, with charges including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, unlawful retention of power, and numerous other offenses resulting from Armenia's military aggression.