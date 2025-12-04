Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price gains traction

On December 4, Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at 1.27 billion rials ($1,972), up slightly from the previous day. This comes on the heels of the Central Bank's floating exchange rate system that was rolled out on May 31, 2024. Older coins and smaller denominations also saw transactions, with the half coin at 667 million rials ($1,033) and the quarter coin at 736 million rials ($582).

