Azerbaijan and Netherlands chart path to bilateral connections (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have been discussed, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The discussion was held between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Asylum and Migration of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.

The parties also noted importance of the mechanism of political consultations between the foreign ministries to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, contacts within the framework of various international events and mutual visits between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

