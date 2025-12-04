Tajikistan and Iran outline plans to boost trade, energy, and transport co-op

Photo: Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. Tajikistan is pursuing strategic projects to strengthen trade, energy, and transport ties with Iran, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

The discussions took place on December 3, 2025, between Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdurahmonzoda Abdurahmon Safarali, and Iranian Ambassador Alireza Hakikion.

The talks focused on planned initiatives to attract investment, develop energy and industrial projects, and enhance transport and logistics infrastructure. Both sides highlighted upcoming measures to simplify travel procedures, including increasing direct flights, to facilitate closer economic and cultural links.

Future cooperation will also target agriculture and food security, with joint initiatives aimed at supporting both economies. Tajikistan and Iran emphasized their commitment to implementing these strategic projects to promote economic growth and deepen collaboration across priority sectors.

To note, bilateral trade turnover between Tajikistan and Iran has grown substantially, reaching $377.7 million in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 50% compared to the previous year. Both nations have set an ambitious long-term goal to increase this trade volume to $1 billion.

Iran has played a crucial role in Tajikistan's energy security by financing and constructing the Sangtuda-2 Hydropower Plant (HPP) on the Vakhsh River. This HPP has an installed capacity of 220 MW and is capable of generating up to 1 billion kWh of electricity per year, significantly contributing to the alleviation of Tajikistan's winter energy shortages.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel