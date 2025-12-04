Kazakhstan plays crucial role in ensuring Europe's economic security, António Costa says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 4. Kazakhstan plays a crucial role in ensuring Europe's economic security, said President of the European Council António Costa during his meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh presidential press service.

Costa highlighted that over the past decade, the EU has become Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan has risen to become the third-largest supplier of oil and uranium to the EU.

"We are entering a new stage in strengthening relations and developing economic ties between our two regions," Costa said.

He also emphasized that the EU and Kazakhstan share a common vision for the world, grounded in a commitment to multilateralism and the international order based on values enshrined in the UN Charter.

Costa further noted that Kazakhstan helps to ensure security in the region, which opens up new opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Route (TITR).

During the talks, President Tokayev underscored that bilateral trade turnover reached approximately $50 billion last year, with total investments since 2005 amounting to nearly $200 billion. Notably, Kazakhstan accounts for 80% of EU trade with Central Asia. Tokayev also praised the active presence of more than 4,000 European companies in Kazakhstan, which operate in the energy, transport, digitalization, and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, Tokayev articulated appreciation for the European Union's educational initiatives, which have facilitated the engagement of over 5,000 Kazakh scholars and academic personnel in advanced study and research endeavors across Europe.

The president also emphasized Kazakhstan's strong appreciation for the EU's active dialogue with Central Asia through the C5+EU format, which promotes shared interests in sustainable growth and interconnectedness.

