Mexico city hosts concert dedicated to Novruz holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ The embassies of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan in Mexico, along with the Yunus Emre Institute’s Turkish Cultural Center in Mexico City, jointly organized and with the support of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (Baku) held a festive concert program in Mexico City to celebrate Novruz Holiday, which symbolizes the arrival of spring, the awakening of nature, and the beginning of the new year, Trend reports.

The event was attended by members of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies and Senate, officials from various departments of the ministries of foreign affairs and culture, ambassadors accredited in Mexico, and other representatives of the diplomatic corps, as well as members of the local media.

The concert, which was open to the public, featured performances by an ensemble led by compatriot Nana Babayeva, who resides in Mexico, as well as the Turkic World Dance and Music Ensemble. Well-known musical works by composers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Mexico were performed.

During the opening of the concert program, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, emphasized the special importance of the concert being jointly organized by the embassies of Azerbaijan, brotherly Türkiye, and Kazakhstan. He noted that such an initiative reflects the spirit of Novruz, based on the values of sharing, solidarity, and a shared cultural memory. The diplomat highlighted that Novruz is one of the most powerful cultural values uniting the Turkic world.

In his speech, the ambassador also pointed out the international recognition of Novruz’s unifying power, recalling that in 2010 the UN General Assembly declared March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz, and that Azerbaijan was among the countries that initiated and supported this decision. He stressed that this resolution demonstrates recognition of Novruz as an international cultural phenomenon embodying universal values. He also noted that in 2009, Novruz was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as the first multinational nomination uniting various countries.

In their speeches, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Mexico, Murat Selim Esenli, and Yerlan Kubashev, advisor to the Embassy of Kazakhstan, also emphasized that Novruz is one of the values uniting the Turkic world and highlighted the importance of jointly organizing this event in Mexico.

Besides, as part of the opening, video messages from Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and Abdurrahman Ali, head of the Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Center, were also presented. The messages emphasized that Novruz is an important holiday celebrated across a wide geographical area, especially among Turkic peoples such as Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan, reflecting shared cultural values and historical ties.

The concert was a sell-out and was received with great enthusiasm by the audience. Attendees were shown videos showcasing the culture of the Turkic world and were treated to Azerbaijani and Turkish cuisine.

Trend News Agency provided informational support for the event.

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