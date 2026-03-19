Azerbaijan sheds light on country's fuel oil production volume for 2M2026
Azerbaijan's petroleum sector has experienced a significant downturn in production and value during the first two months of 2026, with declines across most key products, signaling a challenging economic environment for the industry.
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