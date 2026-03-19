EBRD strengthens long-term engagement across key sectors in Tajikistan
Photo: EBRD
The EBRD’s cooperation with Tajikistan focuses on long-term financing for infrastructure modernization, energy efficiency, and private sector development, supporting gradual improvements in economic resilience and investment capacity.
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