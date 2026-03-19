Kazakhstan, China discuss creation of IOC-driven KTZ situational center

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) Talgat Aldybergenov and a representative from Chengdu Sefon Software discussed the potential creation of a situational center for KTZ using intelligent operational control (IOC) solutions, Trend reports via KTZ.

The discussions came to the conclusion that such a solution can improve the efficiency of infrastructure management and the movement of passenger and freight trains.

During the trip to Chengdu, a key transport nexus in Southwest China, Aldybergenov also toured the dispatch center of China State Railway Group Chengdu Bureau, where he engaged with the dispatching systems and automated control technologies that underpin the safety and continuity of transportation operations.

The program further included a visit to Southwest Jiaotong University, one of China’s oldest transport and logistics institutions, where issues related to personnel training and scientific cooperation in railway transport were discussed.

The visit is aimed at strengthening partnership and introducing advanced digital solutions into KTZ’s operations.

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