Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss expanding cooperation on military police activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. In accordance with the program for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, a group of representatives of the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense visited Sofia, Bulgaria, a source in the ministry told Trend.

As part of the visit, the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations—Chief of the Military Police Department, Major General Elgun Aliyev—visited the administrative buildings of the Military Police Department and the Regional Military Police Unit of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and became familiar with the framework of military police units, operational protocols, and the nuances of their routine service tasks.

Presentations on the duties of the Bulgarian Military Police in both peacetime and wartime, as well as on the activities they carry out within the framework of NATO, were also delivered.

During the meeting, the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of military police were discussed, and an extensive exchange of views on other issues was held. The mutual exchange of experience, enhancement of professional training, and expansion of opportunities for joint activities were highlighted.

The visit holds considerable significance for enhancing collaboration between the military police of both nations and advancing ties in the security domain.

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